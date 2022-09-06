Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

