Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,990 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

