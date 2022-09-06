Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,416 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

