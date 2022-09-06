Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $133,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

