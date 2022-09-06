Cibc World Market Inc. Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 36,538 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 3.1 %

CMCSA opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

