Cibc World Market Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

CAT opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

