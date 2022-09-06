Cibc World Market Inc. Has $21.26 Million Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,844 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CI Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CI Financial by 398.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 343,561 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

