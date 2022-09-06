Cibc World Market Inc. Has $24.10 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after buying an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 65,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.