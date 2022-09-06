Cibc World Market Inc. Has $36.67 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Colliers International Group worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,883,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.39 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

