Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 147,907 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

