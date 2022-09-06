Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 176,831 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,831 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $6,070,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $4,756,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,426,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

