Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 18,060 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

