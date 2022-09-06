Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 2,596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $360.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

