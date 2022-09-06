Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 31,001 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of DE opened at $362.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

