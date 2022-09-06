Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 5,207 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

BX stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,217. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

