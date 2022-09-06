Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 425,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

