Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.66%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

