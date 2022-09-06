Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.
GSK Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.