Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,030 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

