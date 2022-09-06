Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 89,431 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,431 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.