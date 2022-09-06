CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 22,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$936,845.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,914.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 38,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,046.00.

On Monday, August 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 34,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,425.00.

On Friday, August 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,145.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,145.00.

On Monday, August 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 38,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,046.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,013.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

TSE:MBA opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

See Also

