Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.01. Cielo shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 37,200 shares trading hands.

Cielo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.35%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

