Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $66.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00134750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.