Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.