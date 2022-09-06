Citigroup Upgrades SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) to “Buy”

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SM Investments Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVTMF opened at 15.20 on Tuesday.
About SM Investments
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Investments (SVTMF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for SM Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.