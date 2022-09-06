Citigroup Upgrades SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF) to “Buy”

SM Investments (OTCMKTS:SVTMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SM Investments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVTMF opened at 15.20 on Tuesday.

Get SM Investments alerts:

About SM Investments

(Get Rating)

See Also

SM Investments Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property, retail, and banking and other businesses in the Philippines. The company's Property segment is involved in the mall, residential, and commercial development, as well as the operation of hotels and convention centers.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.