Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $28,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 327,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

