Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 561 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

