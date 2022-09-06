Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT opened at $180.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.