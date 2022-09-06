Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XYL opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

