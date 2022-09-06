Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

