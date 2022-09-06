Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Renasant Bank increased its stake in General Mills by 62.4% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in General Mills by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 957,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

