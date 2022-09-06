Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 155 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

PSX stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

