Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 662 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

