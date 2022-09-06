Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

HDV opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30.

