Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,670,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

