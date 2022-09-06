Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,165,000 after acquiring an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 825,869 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,179 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

