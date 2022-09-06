City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHCO. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. City has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities research analysts expect that City will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.