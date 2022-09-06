Civilization (CIV) Price Tops $0.0432 on Top Exchanges

Civilization (CIV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Civilization has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $117,252.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.