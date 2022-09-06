Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

About Clean Energy Fuels

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

