CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $298.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,880,252 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

