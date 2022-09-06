Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $4.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $3,416,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 38.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 3.6 %

About Clover Health Investments

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.41 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

