CluCoin (CLU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CluCoin (CLU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One CluCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CluCoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $17,690.00 worth of CluCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CluCoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00829925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015743 BTC.
About CluCoin
CluCoin’s total supply is 872,270,495,366,290 coins and its circulating supply is 513,031,343,820,759 coins. CluCoin’s official Twitter account is @clucoin.
CluCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CluCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CluCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.