CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $210.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $216.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 113,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

