CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 458,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

CohBar Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

