Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Cowen reduced their target price on Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Activity at Cohu
In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Cohu Stock Up 1.3 %
COHU opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
