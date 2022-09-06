Coin98 Hits One Day Volume of $9.32 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $85.49 million and $9.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000303 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000203 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00085556 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

