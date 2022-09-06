Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $67.00 at Atlantic Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by Atlantic Securities from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.