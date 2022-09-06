CoinEx Token (CET) Market Cap Achieves $30.84 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $396,322.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

