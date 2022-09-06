CoinPoker Price Up 14.7% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

