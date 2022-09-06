Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives $1,023.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,023.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

