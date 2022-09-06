Color Platform (CLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $270,364.38 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00599012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00264252 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018586 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008035 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

